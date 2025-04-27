Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has undergone surgery following a broad daylight attack that left another victim injured and sparked a major policing response, counter terrorism detectives have confirmed.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And detectives tonight (Sunday) issued an update and confirmed that the “key suspect” remains in a critical condition in hospital “due to a self-inflicted injury” following what officers believe was an “isolated incident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Leeds Beckett University tonight issued a statement confirming that its campus was open as usual to students and staff, who will be offered support where necessary in the wake of the attack.

The victims were aged 19 and 31, police confirmed, and one has now been discharged from hospital.

Counter terrorism police have issued an update after the 'serious incident' on Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds. | National World

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “The investigation continues and officers are working at pace to establish the full facts and circumstances of Saturday’s incident.

"We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter, which has caused understandable concern. We believe it was an isolated incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chf Supt Dunkerley said he was “grateful for the support and understanding” in the community.

The attack, described as a “serious incident” by West Yorkshire Police, led to a string of road closures surrounding one of the city's busiest junctions in Headingley and a major policing response after the force was first called at around at 2.47pm yesterday (Saturday).

Police cordons and road closures, which have now been fully lifted, were in place for more than 24 hours where Otley Road meets Grove Lane and St Anne's Road in the student hotspot as well as St Chad’s Drive near the Leeds Beckett University Campus.

Access to St Anne's Road and Otley Road in the direction of West Park was also being restricted, while an area stretching more than 200 metres between the traffic lights at Otley Road and Burton Crescent was also sealed off by police during the early stages of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement Leeds Beckett University issued tonight, which includes details for where students and staff can seek support, said: “The police have published a new statement on yesterday's serious incident in Headingley.

“It has been a very difficult time for everyone associated with Headingley, so we are grateful that the police will provide a reassuring presence in the area – including on our campus.

“Campus is open as usual, and our Varsity fixtures are going ahead as planned. We understand that many members of our community will be concerned and affected by the events. We will make sure that support is provided for those students and colleagues who need it.

“The police cordon has been lifted around St Chad’s Drive, meaning access to campus is no longer restricted. Otley Road has now also reopened, and our shuttle bus will run to its usual timetable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin, from West Yorkshire Police, thanked residents for their “understanding” during disruption caused by police scenes.

A number of police vehicles and officers pictured sealing off the scene at Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds, following a serious incident. | National World

He said: “We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation into yesterday’s very serious incident on Otley Road continues.

“A number of police scenes remained in place throughout today and uniformed officers remain highly visible in communities to reassure residents, partners and business owners in the affected area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of the disruption the very necessary police enquiries at our scenes has caused and want to thank residents for their understanding."

The latest statements come after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident in Leeds following the incident, adding she was being “updated” on the situation.

The Otley Road area of Headingley is a student hub and the area is home to the Otley Run, one of the country’s most popular pub crawl routes.