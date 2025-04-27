Otley Road, Headingley: 15 photos from scene as two women injured and man detained in Leeds

Counter Terrorism Policing North East are today leading the investigation after an incident which saw Otley Road sealed off.

Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 11:35 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm yesterday (April 26) to reports on an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries, two of which were women and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The third, a 38-year-old man has been arrested and taken to the hospital due to a self-inflicted injury. Two weapons have been recovered from the scene which were a crossbow and a firearm. An extensive cordon remains in place in the Otley Road area. These photos show the scene as the drama unfolded. READ MORE: 'My thoughts are with the victims' - Home Secretary

