West Yorkshire Police were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm yesterday (April 26) to reports on an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.
Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries, two of which were women and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The third, a 38-year-old man has been arrested and taken to the hospital due to a self-inflicted injury. Two weapons have been recovered from the scene which were a crossbow and a firearm. An extensive cordon remains in place in the Otley Road area. These photos show the scene as the drama unfolded. READ MORE: 'My thoughts are with the victims' - Home Secretary