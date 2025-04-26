Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police remain at the scene - and parts of a Leeds suburb have been sealed off - after three people were injured following reports an attacker was seen “with weapons” during a serious incident.

A force spokesperson said in a statement issued around 5.30pm that “ensuring public safety remains our priority”.

A number of police vehicles and officers pictured sealing off the scene at Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds, following a serious incident.

As of 7.30pm today, officers were continuing to restrict access to St Anne's Road and Otley Road in the direction of West Park.

The area between the traffic lights at Otley Road and Burton Crescent was also sealed off by police.

One venue, Taylor’s Sports Bar & Grill, which is based at 107 Otley Road, said on Facebook on Saturday that it would be closed until further notice “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Police and the public pictured at the Otley Road, Headingley, junction in Leeds as officers have sealed off parts of the area following a 'serious' incident.

At the scene, officers found three people who had suffered injuries which were not “at this time not being treated as life threatening,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “Enquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.”

The Otley Road area of Headingley is a student hub and the area is home to the Otley Run, one of the country’s most popular pub crawl routes.