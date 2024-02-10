Otley Run Leeds: We braved the Headingley bar crawl and met the revellers taking on the full route
The Otley Run involves visits to numerous establishments on the way from Far Headingley into the city centre, typically taken on in fancy dress.
The infamous pub crawl divides opinion, but it's become so well known that even non-students have begun arriving from across the country dressed as pirates, Vikings, golfers and cartoon characters to take on the boozy challenge.
And it's becoming an increasingly popular choice for stag and hen parties taking on the 15+ pubs and bars along the route.
The Otley Run has come under criticism recently, but Leeds revellers have defended the crawl – saying it brings in business for local pubs and bars, as well as bringing together students and the wider community.
We braved the Otley Run on a Saturday afternoon and spoke to some of the revellers taking part - including a dad and son.
Watch the video above to meet them.