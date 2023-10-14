A busy Leeds route that has seen 172 casualties in just five years will be improved with £10.4m of funding, as construction work started this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A660 Otley Road, Headingley Lane and Woodhouse Lane have faced a high number of road deaths since at least 2016.

That's why Leeds City Council, with cash from Active Travel England, is planning to boost safety while providing alternative travel options for people in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work includes safety improvements where the A660 meets key junctions; continuous crossings at side junctions to give pedestrians and cyclists priority; widened pavements; additional benches; two-metre-wide segregated cycle paths, both inbound and outbound; improved bus stops and shelters; closing St Michael’s Road and Regent Park Avenue to motorised vehicles to prevent rat-running; and six additional pedestrian crossings.

The A660 at St Michael's Road junction. Photo: Leeds City Council.

Construction of the £10.4m works will be delivered in phases to reduce disruption, with work already underway between the junctions of Spring Bank Crescent and Richmond Road, near to The Golden Beam pub.

The A660 is one of the busiest cycle routes in Leeds with over 1,000 cyclists using it daily. The new cycle path will follow on from the recently completed Shaw Lane junction improvement scheme which includes a new-fully segregated cycle path.

The highways treatments are scheduled to complete in spring 2025. Details of the phased work are available via a recent council consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic management will be in operation whilst the works are carried out, and disruption will be kept to a minimum, but the council said there will inevitably be delays.

When temporary road closures are in operation, diversion routes will be signed.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “I’m pleased to see construction is already underway after positive public feedback at consultation at the start of this year.

"This busy route suffers from a high casualty rate with 172 casualties happening along this road during 2016-2021. These works, once delivered, will improve safety for all road users, aiming to meet our Vision Zero Strategy goal of eliminating road deaths and serious injury on Leeds’ roads by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Along with the recently completed Shaw Lane junction improvements, the works will provide more travel options for residents, helping towards tackling climate change and improving people’s health and wellbeing.