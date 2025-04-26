Headingley: Man detained amid reports attacker ‘seen with weapons’ in Leeds as three injured and police swarm scene
Police were called to Otley Road, in Headingley, at 2.47pm today (Saturday), following reports of an “ongoing incident” involving a man seen with weapons.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a number of cordons and scenes remain in place in the student hotspot - and that “ensuring public safety remains our priority”.
“Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life threatening,” the spokesperson said.
“Enquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.”
The Otley Road area of Headingley is a student hub and the area is home to the Otley Run, one of the country’s most popular pub crawl routes