Headingley: Man detained amid reports attacker ‘seen with weapons’ in Leeds as three injured and police swarm scene

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 18:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been detained amid reports an attacker was seen “with weapons” during a serious incident that has left three people with injuries in a Leeds.

Police were called to Otley Road, in Headingley, at 2.47pm today (Saturday), following reports of an “ongoing incident” involving a man seen with weapons.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a number of cordons and scenes remain in place in the student hotspot - and that “ensuring public safety remains our priority”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds, a central part of the infamous Otley Run.Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds, a central part of the infamous Otley Run.
Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds, a central part of the infamous Otley Run.

“Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life threatening,” the spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.”

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post

The Otley Road area of Headingley is a student hub and the area is home to the Otley Run, one of the country’s most popular pub crawl routes

Related topics:HeadingleyLeedsWest Yorkshire PolicePolicePeople
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice