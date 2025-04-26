Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been detained amid reports an attacker was seen “with weapons” during a serious incident that has left three people with injuries in a Leeds.

Police were called to Otley Road, in Headingley, at 2.47pm today (Saturday), following reports of an “ongoing incident” involving a man seen with weapons.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a number of cordons and scenes remain in place in the student hotspot - and that “ensuring public safety remains our priority”.

Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds, a central part of the infamous Otley Run.

“Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life threatening,” the spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.”

The Otley Road area of Headingley is a student hub and the area is home to the Otley Run, one of the country’s most popular pub crawl routes