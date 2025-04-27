Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire Police were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm yesterday (April 26) to reports on an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries, two of which were women and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The third, a 38-year-old man has been arrested and taken to the hospital due to a self-inflicted injury.

Police sealed off the area in Headingley, Leeds. | National World

Two weapons have been recovered from the scene which were a crossbow and a firearm.

An extensive cordon remains in place in the Otley Road area.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing North East have taken responsibility for leading the investigation with the support of West Yorkshire Police.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident in Leeds, adding she was being updated on the situation.

In a statement, the Home Secretary said: “I am being kept updated on the serious violent incident in Leeds....”

“Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response. “My thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this attack.”

Head of CTP North East Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “Although our enquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the enquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”