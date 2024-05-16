Complete University Guide 2025: Best ranked universities in UK as University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett drop
Leeds Beckett University has dropped 12 places in the new 2025 rankings of the Complete University Guide.
The city’s second largest university dropped from rank 66 to 78 in the league table, while the University of Leeds dropped a single place from 22 to 23.
The CUG league table ranks the top 130 universities based on a number of criteria, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity and graduate prospects in the last year.
Simon Emmett, Chief Executive Officer of IDP Connect, said: "The 2025 Complete University Guide rankings are an essential compass for students navigating their academic journey.
“Rooted in unwavering independence, the guide empowers students with crucial insights, ensuring trust and reliability in their decision-making process.
“Beyond mere rankings, the guide addresses key concerns like cost of living and local crime rates, serving as a comprehensive resource for students and parents alike."
The universities of Cambridge and Oxford once again claimed the top two spots in this year’s rankings followed by the London School of Economics and Political Science and Scotland’s University of St Andrews.
The University of Leeds ranked third across Yorkshire behind the University of York and University of Sheffield (ranked 17 and 18 overall).
Leeds Art University entered the list at 108 (a drop of 14 places), while Horsforth based Leeds Trinity University rose five places to rank 116 overall.
