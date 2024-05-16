Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2025 edition of the Complete University Guide has confirmed the placement of Leeds universities.

Leeds Beckett University has dropped 12 places in the new 2025 rankings of the Complete University Guide.

The city’s second largest university dropped from rank 66 to 78 in the league table, while the University of Leeds dropped a single place from 22 to 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CUG league table ranks the top 130 universities based on a number of criteria, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity and graduate prospects in the last year.

University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University both dropped in the 2025 Complete University Guide standings. Picture: Google

Simon Emmett, Chief Executive Officer of IDP Connect, said: "The 2025 Complete University Guide rankings are an essential compass for students navigating their academic journey.

“Rooted in unwavering independence, the guide empowers students with crucial insights, ensuring trust and reliability in their decision-making process.

“Beyond mere rankings, the guide addresses key concerns like cost of living and local crime rates, serving as a comprehensive resource for students and parents alike."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The universities of Cambridge and Oxford once again claimed the top two spots in this year’s rankings followed by the London School of Economics and Political Science and Scotland’s University of St Andrews.

The University of Leeds ranked third across Yorkshire behind the University of York and University of Sheffield (ranked 17 and 18 overall).