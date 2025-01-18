The Otley Run is one of the most famous - or ‘infamous’, depending on your persuasion - bar crawls in the UK and sees hundreds in fancy dress drinking through Headingley and into the city centre every weekend.

Following the closure of Manahatta last year and the addition of Arcadia Ale House to the route, the Otley Run is looking slightly different to before.

The official body behind the bar crawl, which stretches two-and-a-half-miles from Far Headingley and into Leeds city centre, has put the total number of stops on the route to 17.

The bar crawl has been a staple of student life in the city for many a year and has developed into an attraction for people of all ages and backgrounds, with pirates, Vikings, golfers and cartoon characters arriving from all over to take on the boozy challenge.

The Otley Run has proved divisive for many though, with residents complaining about the drunken antics of those undertaking it.

Bar staff have previously defended the runners to the YEP though, saying that those taking part are in good spirits and that those causing trouble are in the minority.

Check out the full list of bars now featured on the bar crawl in our gallery below:

Woodies Craft Ale House All great pub crawls have to start somewhere, and for those kicking off their Otley Run adventure that place is Woodies Craft Ale House in Far Headingley. The Greene King pub has plenty of space and also serves food if you want to line your stomach early. Address: 104 Otley Rd, Headingley Leeds LS16 5JG

The Three Horsehoes Food is also available at the second spot on the route - The Three Horseshoes - which is one of Headingley's oldest pubs. Address: 98 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5JG

The New Inn Another Green King pub, The New Inn, is stop number three. A little cosier than the first two, it can sometimes be hard to get a seat at this spot and is skipped by some runners. Address: 68 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 4BA

Taylor's Sports Bar & Grill Taylor's Sports Bar and Grill became the newest addition to the Otley Run after opening in 2023 and allows drinkers to enjoy a bit of sport on TV with a pint before the next stop. Address: 107 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3PX

Arcadia Ale House Another new addition to the Otley Run, Arcadia Ale House is at the tip of Headingley Central and ushers you into the heart of the run. With a terraced area and outside seating, it's already become a natural part of the pub crawl. Address: Headingley Central, Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2UE

The Headingley Taps The Headingley Taps is one of the most distinctive pubs along the run, having been a pub in the area for decades. The former pumping station makes a great sixth stop as the crawl kicks into gear. Address: Bennett Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3HG