Buses bursting into flames, bricks hurled at police officers, ‘thousands’ gathering and shouting as fires sprang up across streets and helicopters flew overhead.

At first glance, it appears like a scene from dystopian fiction.

These were lawless, frightening displays, as hordes of people were captured on film shouting, throwing, jostling, setting vehicles ablaze.

The incident has been condemned by the Prime Minister and Home Secretary as “appalling” and “shocking”. It would be futile to argue anything to the contrary.

A night of chaos took place in Harehills, Leeds, on Thursday night (July 18) as a bus was set on fire and crowds gathered in a major disorder incident. | National World/SWNS

The smouldering heaps of ash scattered around Harehills today served as a stark reminder of riot-like scenes that have made national headlines over the last 24 hours.

Volunteers, police and journalists were among those who descended on Harehills today in the aftermath, as the community and those who call it home came to terms with the destruction wrought overnight.

Unrecognisable streets were cut off by sprawling police cordons, punctuated by litter and melting metal against a backdrop of lingering smoke engulfing the air. Some residents were seen in tears.

Reports from community leaders - who bravely helped to try and calm tempers - have claimed up to 2,000 people were out on the streets during the disorder at its peak last night.

Eye witnesses told the Yorkshire Evening Post last night of how crowds were "charging" at officers as the chaos escalated from its outset at 5pm on Thursday into the early hours of Friday.

Police were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children”, according to West Yorkshire Police. The full circumstances surrounding that initial incident remain unclear and have not been released to the public or the media. While there have been distressing videos circulated on social media, it is clearly inappropriate to speculate.

“Responding officers were attacked and helped Children’s Social Care staff withdraw to a place of safety," the force's first official statement said.

It added: "As the disorder escalated, damage was caused to vehicles and several fires set.

"We continually assessed the situation and took the decision to deploy specialist public order officers who then came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group."

One video, in particular, seen by the YEP, appears to show a group of people shaking, lifting and then overturning a police car in the aftermath. Another appears to show the moment a First bus was blatantly set alight. Images sent an hour later appear to show the same vehicle completely destroyed.

Thankfully, and surely somewhat miraculously, in a night of so much wanton violence and destruction, police say no-one was injured. But thoughts must go out to the elderly, the vulnerable, the law-abiding families and residents who no doubt felt like prisoners, trapped inside a warzone that used to be their community.

Police confirmed this afternoon that "several arrests were made in relation to the disorder" through the night, and that further arrests will be made over the next few days.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our hunt for all those who were involved," the force added.

It has also created a 'Major Incident Portal' for people to submit information, images or footage in relation to the disorder.

Authorities repeatedly last night warned people to stay away from the area; to stay indoors and out of sight. Should scenes like these trickle on into the coming hours or days, please: stay home. Do not get involved.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin this afternoon joined those calls during a press conference in Leeds city centre, where she urged parents to keep their children at home.

“Please, please make sure that your youngsters are at home with you and not on the streets”, she said.

In a show of strength, police have said that there will be a "significant policing presence" in place around the area over the weekend.

"Future attempts to engage in crime and disorder will be met with a robust response," the force warned.

This event is a stain on the city's history pages. Yes, the initial incident that led to the disorder must be rightly investigated fully to establish the circumstances.

But wanton violence and destruction has no place on the streets of Leeds.