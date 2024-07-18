Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harehills has been thrown into chaos amid an "ongoing disturbance", with reports of widespread disruption and road closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the east Leeds suburb at 5pm today (July 18) over an incident at an address on Luxor Street.

National World

Dramatic footage shows a bus on fire, with huge crowds surrounding the blaze. People have been urged by to stay at home by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children.

"More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place.

"A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Images posted online have shown a large crowd gathered in the suburb and an overturned police car.

Police have said that no injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.