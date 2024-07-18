Harehills: Night of chaos in Leeds with 'shocking' riot scenes - how disorder unfolded through the evening

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 18th Jul 2024, 21:59 BST
Disorder and riot scenes unfolded on the streets of Leeds, as footage showed vehicles on fire and overturned following a police incident.

Officers were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm on Thursday (July 19) to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children”.

Crowds began to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area in Harehills, where some “pockets of disorder were occurring”, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement last night.

The force repeatedly urged people to stay away from the area and stay indoors.

Footage and images from nearby streets appeared to show riot scenes unfolding and widespread chaos through the evening.

One image appeared to show a bus completely ablaze, while footage capture the moment a police care was flipped over onto its side.

A witness at the scene told the YEP “hundreds of people” were on the streets in Harehills as crowds continued to gather.

The disorder stretched around to the congested Compton Road area of the suburb, and there were reports of incidents on Harehills Lane.

Following their initial call-out to Luxor Street, police said “more people started to attend the location”.

The force added that “a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place”.

The police statement said: “A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

“More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.”

In a statement issued late on Thursday, a First Bus spokesperson confirmed that two vehicles were “caught up in the disorder”, after images showed a bus destroyed in a fire.

They said none of First’s bus drivers or passengers reported injuries in the chaos.

The spokesperson said: “Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening (Thursday 18 November).

“A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.

“We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.

“One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.

“All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can.”

See how the evening unfolded by revisiting updates as they happened via our YEP’s blog below.

Leeds: Live updates amid Harehills riot scenes

Key Events

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:05 BST

Full police statement

In their official statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5pm today (Thursday), police were called to an ongoing incident at an address in Luxor Street, Harehills.

“Officers attended and found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children.

“More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place.

“A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

“More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.”

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:06 BST

Video shows bus on fire

A video shared with the YEP appears to show a First bus vehicle, near the Compton Road area of Harehills, completely ablaze

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:08 BST

'Hundreds of people are here'

One eye witness told the YEP that “hundreds of people” had gathered in Harehills amid the ongoing incident. Police have urged residents to stay away from the area.

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:12 BST

'No injuries reported'

In their initial statement, uploaded earlier this evening, police said “no injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene”.

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:13 BST

'Stay at home at this moment in time'

In a video, posted at about 8.20pm on X, Leeds City Councillor, Coun Salma Arif alongside West Yorkshire Police’s East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicholls, urged people to “stay at home”.

“There is an ongoing situation currently in Harehills, we’re aware of that,” Coun Arif said.

“We are asking everybody in the area: please stay at home at this moment in time. “

Insp Nicholls added: “If you can all just stay where you are, we will manage this. And if you’re out in the crowd, I’d just ask you to go home please so we can keep everybody safe.”

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:15 BST

Pictures from the area

Pictures continue to show disorder around the Compton Road area of Harehills

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:18 BST

'I've never seen anything like it'

One eye witness, who saw the First bus vehicle go up in flames, told the YEP he had “never seen anything like it”.

He said: “‘I can feel the heat off the bus that is on fire from 40 yards away

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:19 BST

Fires continue to rage

More pictures are coming in. This one appears to be the same bus that was on fire earlier - now almost completely destroyed.

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:24 BST

Councillor and policeman's 'stay at home' message

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:29 BST

Leeds MP 'in touch with police and concerned residents'

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:44 BST

Dramatic footage shows scale of 'disturbance'

Dramatic footage shows a bus engulfed in flames as huge crowds watch on in Harehills.

West Yorkshire Police have said that it follows a disturbance in the area. As crowds swelled, road closures were put in place.

Here is some footage from the scene -

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:56 BST

New Home Secretary 'appalled at the shocking scenes'

New Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, MP for Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley, has issued a statement on X.

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 22:58 BST

Live pictures from the scene

Here is another image, taken at about 10.45pm from Harehills. It appears to show crowds gathering around a junction with fires continuing to burn.

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 23:11 BST

West Yorkshire Police and Home Secretary statements

Here is our full story on statements issued by West Yorkshire Police and the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper:

Police statement in full on Leeds riot scenes as Home Secretary brands incident 'shocking' and 'appalling'

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 23:13 BST

'They charged at police'

One eye witness described how he saw people “charge” at police earlier on as the disorder unfolded in Harehills.

He said: “Police were lined up on Harehills Lane and they got charged by a load of people.”

“It's dispersing a bit now. There's two vehicles burning.”

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 23:14 BST

Leeds MP hits back at Farage

Leeds Central and Headingley MP, Alex Sobel, has issued a riposte to comments made by MP Nigel Farage on X.

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 23:24 BST

Blaze continues

Fires are still being reported in Harehills.

One witness told the YEP that some people are now hurling rubbish and bins onto the bus - which has been destroyed after it was set alight earlier - in an effort to keep the fire burning.

Thu, 18 Jul, 2024, 23:31 BST

More footage shows dramatic scenes in Harehills

Dramatic footage shows more crowds gathering.

Tensions are continuing to escalate, following the incident earlier this evening.

Here is more footage from the scene -

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
