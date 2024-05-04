West Yorkshire Mayoral Election 2024: Tracy Brabin re-elected for second term as Mayor of West Yorkshire
Tracy Brabin, the current - and first - Mayor of West Yorkshire has been re-elected for a second term after being declared the winner following counts across the region.
Ms Brabin secured a total of 275,430 votes across West Yorkshire - 50.4% of the votes - beating the Conservative Party candidate Arnold Craven, who came in second with 82,757 votes (15.1%).
Out of 1,688,215 registered voters across the region, the turnout was 32.71% - a 3.4% drop in voter turnout since the last election in 2021 which saw Ms Brabin elected as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire.
Ms Brabin took to social media to thank everyone who voted for her, saying: “Wow, the people of West Yorkshire have spoken!, and what an incredible privilege [it is] to be re-elected as your mayor.
“We've already delivered so much in the last three years; Getting the ball rolling to bring our buses back under public control, securing over 1,000 green jobs for young people, getting dedicated police officers on public transport to keep people safe.
“But with four more years, we can deliver so much more to build a brighter West Yorkshire that works for all. Thank you, everyone.”
The result comes a day after the Labour Party held onto power at Leeds City Council, managing to take a handful of seats from the Tories while losing a few to the Green Party.
The total number of votes cast for each candidate were:
- Tracy Brabin (Labour) – 275,430 (50.4%)
- Bob Buxton (Yorkshire Party) – 47,937 (8.8%)
- Andrew Cooper (Green) – 66,648 (12.2%)
- Arnold Craven (Conservative) – 82,757 (15.1%)
- Stewart Golton (Lib Dem) – 27,501 (5.0%)
- Jonathan Tilt (Independent) – 46,443 (8.5%)
