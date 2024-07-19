Tensions escalated throughout the evening, as footage shows hundreds of people burning buses and other vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

“More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.”

Here are 12 pictures showing the chaos and disorder.

