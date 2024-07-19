13 pictures of unrest on the streets of Harehills after 'shocking' riot scenes in night of chaos in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jul 2024, 07:53 BST

Chaotic scenes broke out in Leeds on Thursday (July 18), as footage shows vehicles on fire as hundreds gathered on the streets.

Hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Harehills last night after police attended an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children”.

Tensions escalated throughout the evening, as footage shows hundreds of people burning buses and other vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

“More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.”

Here are 12 pictures showing the chaos and disorder.

A night of chaos unfolded in Harehills on Thursday.

1. Serious disorder in Harehills, Leeds

A night of chaos unfolded in Harehills on Thursday. | National World

Officers were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm today to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children”.

2. Serious disorder in Harehills, Leeds

Officers were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm today to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children”. | National World

Crowds began to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area in Harehills, where some “pockets of disorder were occurring”, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement tonight.

3. Serious disorder in Harehills, Leeds

Crowds began to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area in Harehills, where some “pockets of disorder were occurring”, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement tonight. | National World

The force has urged people to stay away from the area and stay indoors.

4. Serious disorder in Harehills, Leeds

The force has urged people to stay away from the area and stay indoors. | National World

Footage and images from nearby streets now appear to show riot scenes unfolding and widespread chaos.

5. Serious disorder in Harehills, Leeds

Footage and images from nearby streets now appear to show riot scenes unfolding and widespread chaos. | National World

The disorder has stretched to around the congested Compton Road area of the suburb.

6. Serious disorder in Harehills, Leeds

The disorder has stretched to around the congested Compton Road area of the suburb. | National World

