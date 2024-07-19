Harehills: Live as police confirm 'several arrests made' after night of chaos in Leeds area
Hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Leeds late last night (July 18). Images and videos appear to show a bus and a number of other vehicles on fire.
Police were initially called to Luxor Street in Harehills at around 5pm on Thursday evening after reports of an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children”.
As tensions escalated, crowds quickly gathered, prompting the force to call for reinforcements.
Following their initial call-out to Luxor Street, police said “more people started to attend the location”.
The force added that “a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place”.
The police statement said that crowds started to gather with “pockets of disorder” as more officers were deployed and road closures were put in place.
In the aftermath of the chaos, residents told the YEP that they were “heartbroken” and feared Harehills would “never be the same”. Meanwhile, community leaders described the work on the ground to de-escalate the situation through the night.
At a press conference in the city centre this afternoon, the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin urged people to keep their kids at home. She said: “Parents should know where their youngsters are.”
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police have issued an updated statement on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are continuing to attend to a serious disorder incident in the Harehills area this evening.
“A large number of public order officers have been deployed to the location in what remains an ongoing incident.
“We wish to reassure residents we are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending.
“Officers are also reviewing footage which has circulated on social media showing offending.
“All criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from fire, will be fully investigated by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
“We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.
“Police can also confirm that no-one has so far been reported to have been hurt in the disorder and police are treating the matter as a serious public order incident.
“Residents who have perhaps gathered to observe the incidents are asked to keep away from the disorder while officers manage the incident.
“We would strongly discourage residents from speculating on the cause of this disorder which we believe has been instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations. Officers are aware of incorrect information circulating on social media suggesting persons potentially responsible.
“Members of the public who have reported incidents so far are thanked for their reports and we want to encourage people to contact us with information and footage of offenders. A specialised website will be set up to allow these reports to be made will be set up and further details regarding this on this will follow.
“Finally, we wish to thank members of communities who are working to reassure residents and calm the situation.”
First Bus statement
First Bus issued a statement late on Thursday confirming buses in the area have been diverted.
The spokesperson said: “Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening (Thursday 18 November).
“A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.
“We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.
“One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.
“All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can.”
Richard Burgon statement
The MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon, who represents Harehills, said this morning he is on his way to Leeds.
Pictures of the chaos
Footage from the scenes show the extent of the chaos in Harehills.
Clean-up underway
According to Hits Radio News, a clean-up operation has started after last night’s devastation.
Mayor of West Yorkshire statement
Tracy Brabin has condemned the “violent and thoughtless actions in Harehills.
Mayor 'appalled' by violence - full statement
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has issued a new statement following the violent scenes in Harehills last night.
She said: "I am absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions witnessed in Harehills last night.
"Such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and I am in touch with West Yorkshire Police for regular updates on the progress of their investigation.
"I would urge everyone to refrain from speculation on social media and if members of the public believe they have footage of criminal behaviour, I would ask for this to be passed on to the police.
"I am relieved that nobody was seriously hurt in this incident - we will provide any support we can to the people of Harehills following the violence perpetrated in their community."
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service statement
WYFRS have issued a statement assuring the public that they were “ready to respond promptly” if lives or homes were in danger.
A spokesperson said: “At around 18:00 yesterday (18 July), we were called upon to assist West Yorkshire Police in response to antisocial activities in the Harehills area of Leeds.
“During the course of the evening, two fires were ignited. After evaluating the situation and considering the potential danger to our fire crews, it was determined that it was not safe to put out the fires.
“We are grateful for the efforts of local community leaders who intervened, enabling us to safely extinguish the fires just after midnight.
“We want to assure the public that we were ready to respond promptly if lives or homes were in danger.”
WYPF statement
The chair of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, Craig Nicholls, said: “Last night, the community of Harehills experienced an appalling breakdown of social order that left many in shock and fear… an alarming situation where a police vehicle was overturned and severely damaged, and a public bus was set on fire.
“This disorder was utterly unacceptable and underscores the unpredictable challenges faced by our officers’ daily. What should have been a standard duty quickly turned into a night of chaos, highlighting the need for robust support and resources for those tasked with maintaining public safety.
“Despite the conditions, the resilience of our colleagues was nothing short of remarkable. In the face of aggression and disorder, their quick thinking and bravery were critical in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.
“Their actions prevented further escalation and safeguarded the lives of many in the community. These officers acted with professionalism and courage, exemplifying the very best of what it means to serve and protect.
“These dedicated members of our force will go home to their families at some point, families who watched the terrifying events unfold on social media with bated breath. The anxiety and concern felt by their loved ones underscore the personal sacrifices our officers make each day.
“The courage demonstrated by these individuals during such a volatile situation is a testament to their unwavering commitment to their duty and to the safety of the public.”
He added: “As the Chair of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, I want to extend my deepest gratitude and respect to these brave officers.
“Their actions controlled a dangerous situation… we must ensure that they receive the recognition and support they deserve, both from the community and the wider police family.”
Leeds council boss expects arrests following disorder
Tom Riordan, the Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, has said that he expects to see arrests after last night's disorder.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning that the clean-up in Harehills has begun.
Mr Riordan said: "Obviously, it was a shocking incident for everybody and it's something that we don't want to see in our city. It was a small minority of people who were doing that. It is shocking and they need to see the full force of the law, as the police have said.
"No one was injured and no property was affected that we are aware of. It is important to keep it in context. When you see pictures on social media, it looks shocking. But there were lots of people in the community who were trying to calm things.
"Councillors, local officials and emergency services were all on the ground trying to de-escalate the situation."
He added: "I'm not aware of [any arrests] but would absolutely expect that in the next couple of days."
Home Secretary: Police have backing to take 'strongest possible action'
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said police have her full backing in “taking the strongest possible action” against rioters in Harehills, Leeds.
She said in a statement: “The scenes of criminality and disorder in Leeds last night were disgraceful, including attacks on police vehicles and public transport, and will have been very distressing for local residents.
“Those responsible must face the full force of the law and West Yorkshire Police have my support in pursuing the perpetrators and taking the strongest possible action against them.
“Local partners are meeting this morning and the police, the mayor and local councillors will be working closely with the community to provide support and reassurance and prevent further disturbances.
“Where there are incidents of disorder or unrest in communities, there is a responsibility on everyone to support the local agencies and residents who are working to resolve problems and prevent escalation. They have my support in their local work to provide a calm and firm response.”
MP hits out at misinformation
MP for Leeds Central and Headingley Alex Sobel has hit out at “external provocateurs spreading misinformation” on social media.
Pictures show wreckage as a police scene is in place in Foundry Approach, Harehills, following disorder scenes in Leeds.
Wreckage of a bus
Wreckage of one of the buses set on fire last night.
Live in Harehills
Our reported James Connolly was live from Foundry Approach in Harehills this morning.
Clean-up in progress
Richard Burgon visits Harehills
The East Leeds MP offered an update on his X account after visiting Harehills on Friday morning:
Fabian Hamilton statement
The Labour MP for Leeds North East Fabian Hamilton said on X: “I’m deeply disturbed by the events in Harehills.
“Whilst it is not in my constituency, North East Leeds residents may have been affected.
“This horrifying violence and unruly behaviour has no place in our society and it will never be tolerated by our communities.”