Thursday night turned into chaos on the streets of Harehills as hundreds gathered in “riotous” scenes.

Police were originally called at around 5pm to a “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children” on Luxor Street.

Tensions soon escalated as more people flocked to the scene.

Here is everything we know so far.

What happened?

More people soon started to gather and police made a decision to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe space. They also requested more officers to the scene, where “pockets of disorder” were occurring.

Footage show at least one double-decker bus on fire, and several other vehicles including a police car damaged and set ablaze.

Disorder spread down to the Compton Street area of Harehills, and police set up a number of road blocks as First Bus announced it would redirect bus services.

As of 9am on Friday, July 19, this is an ongoing incident.

Has anyone been arrested or injured?

Police confirmed in a statement in the early hours of Friday that no arrests have been made so far but that “the full weight of the law” will be brought against those responsible.

The force also said that no one has been confirmed injured.

Footage show a bus set on fire. | National World

What did the police say?

In a lengthy statement this morning, West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are continuing to attend to a serious disorder incident in the Harehills area this evening.

“A large number of public order officers have been deployed to the location in what remains an ongoing incident.

“We wish to reassure residents we are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending.

“Officers are also reviewing footage which has circulated on social media showing offending.

“All criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from fire, will be fully investigated by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.

“Police can also confirm that no-one has so far been reported to have been hurt in the disorder and police are treating the matter as a serious public order incident.

“Residents who have perhaps gathered to observe the incidents are asked to keep away from the disorder while officers manage the incident.

“We would strongly discourage residents from speculating on the cause of this disorder which we believe has been instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations. Officers are aware of incorrect information circulating on social media suggesting persons potentially responsible.”

The spokesperson added: “Members of the public who have reported incidents so far are thanked for their reports and we want to encourage people to contact us with information and footage of offenders. A specialised website will be set up to allow these reports to be made will be set up and further details regarding this on this will follow.

“Finally, we wish to thank members of communities who are working to reassure residents and calm the situation.“

What have politicians said?

A number of local and national politicians have issued statements on the incident, with Richard Burgon, MP for East Leeds which represents Harehills saying he has left London to visit Leeds.

He said on X: “I am on my way back to Leeds from Parliament and am in touch with the police and concerned residents about the on-going incident in Harehills. “The police say no injuries have been reported but are advising people to avoid the area at the moment if possible.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked police in a post on social media: “I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society.

“My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated.” Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire added: “I am absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions witnessed in Harehills last night.

“Such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and I am in touch with West Yorkshire Police for regular updates on the progress of their investigation.

“I would urge everyone to refrain from speculation on social media and if members of the public believe they have footage of criminal behaviour, I would ask for this to be passed on to the police.

“I am relieved that nobody was seriously hurt in this incident - we will provide any support we can to the people of Harehills following the violence perpetrated in their community.”

What happens now?

According to social media posts, clean-up operations have started in the area.

Police, meanwhile, continue to investigate at the scene and will set up a special website where witnesses can submit evidence that could assist their work.