Harehills: Leeds City Council urges people to 'avoid engaging with speculation on social media' in statement
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The council said it “would not be appropriate” to comment further on the ongoing investigation as hundreds of people crowded the streets in the east Leeds suburb last night (July 18).
At least one bus was set on fire and several cars in the area were damaged in the commotion, which started at around 5pm when police attended an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children” on Luxor Street.
In a statement shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post, a spokesperson said: “We have been working with police, community leaders and other agencies overnight as they respond to an incident of serious disorder in Harehills.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
“While this is an ongoing police matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further on any alleged circumstances surrounding this incident, however we would ask people to avoid engaging with speculation on social media to enable people to engage with local services where they need to.
“Incidents like this do not reflect Leeds or the Harehills community as a whole. Our communities, including the one in Harehills, play a vital role in ensuring collectively we keep our neighbourhoods safe and feeling safe.
"We are immensely grateful to those key individual networks of individuals, community leaders and elected officials within Harehills who rallied together last night to help to do this and prevent the situation from worsening alongside the police."
“We would urge people living in the Harehills community to stay safe and follow the latest police advice, we would also like to thank all the agencies for their response, and members of the community who were engaged in diffusing the issues.”