3 . Bramley Fisheries

Bramley Fisheries, in Bramley Centre, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 416 Google reviews and a 5-star food hygiene rating. A customer said: “Excellent all round. Introduced a couple of friends to a ‘proper’ fish + chips experience, Vicky looked after us and was very generous with the portion sizes. We had the fish, battered sausage, all the sauces, plus cans of dandelion and burdock to complement the meal. The whole meal worked out at about £10 per person which is excellent value. Highly recommend!” | Farouk Tandoh/Google Photo: Farouk Tandoh/Google