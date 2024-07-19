Each top-rated chippy has been visited by the agency in either 2023 or 2024.
Here are 15 of the cities’ best fish and chip shops in Leeds. Where do you visit for your fix of the British dish?
1. Portside
Portside, in Kirkstall Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 139 Google reviews and also boasts a 5-star food hygiene rating. A customer said: “Fantastic service, great tasting selection of fish and chips and most of all didn’t have to wait to long during a busy time of serving. Highly recommended.” | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Nichols Fish and Chips
Nichols Fish and Chips, in Dewsbury Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 325 Google reviews. It also has a 5-star food hygiene rating. A customer said: “Probably the best fish and chips in South Leeds?! Good size portions always taste consistently the same all the time - every time, and staff are always polite as well.” | Google Photo: Google
3. Bramley Fisheries
Bramley Fisheries, in Bramley Centre, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 416 Google reviews and a 5-star food hygiene rating. A customer said: “Excellent all round. Introduced a couple of friends to a ‘proper’ fish + chips experience, Vicky looked after us and was very generous with the portion sizes. We had the fish, battered sausage, all the sauces, plus cans of dandelion and burdock to complement the meal. The whole meal worked out at about £10 per person which is excellent value. Highly recommend!” | Farouk Tandoh/Google Photo: Farouk Tandoh/Google
4. Midgleys
Midgleys, in Upper Town Street, Bramley, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 451 Google reviews and has a 5-star food hygiene rating. A customer said: “They're always a great place to order from, reliable, quick and tasty.” | Google Photo: Google
5. Mermaid Fish Bar
Mermaid Fish Bar, in Harehills Lane, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 276 Google reviews and also has a 5-star food hygiene rating. A customer said: “Great chippy!! Delicious fish, crispy batter, best curry sauce ever. Also really good value for money, regular fish is really big and you get fish, chips and side for £7.80 at lunchtime.” | Google Photo: Google
6. Mother Hubbard's
Mother Hubbard’s, in Harehills Road, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 848 Google reviews. It also has a 5-star food hygiene rating. A customer said: “Best fish and chips in the UK, travelled to Leeds for a day out and only had one place on my mind. We ordered chicken nuggets meal and fish and chips. It didn't disappoint.” | Google Photo: Google
