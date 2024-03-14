They turn back the clock to celebrate life around Morley in the 1990s and feature a range of landmarks, street scenes and stories which were making the news during the decade. Morley High School, Bruntcliffe High School, Morley Fire Station and Morley AFC and Morley RFC are all featured in this gallery. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Workmen start to raise the Beryl Burton Arch into place on Queen Street in November 1997. Photo: Charles Knight
Part of Crank Mill on Station Road. This photo was taken in July 1994, 15 years after the mill closed. Some of the mill buildings are in use for other purposes here, but only the oldest part of the mill on the extreme left of the picture is a listed building. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Morley Spurs watch the 1998 Centenary Cup North of England's five-a-side tournament staged at South Leeds Stadium. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Andrew Ainslie, known to colleagues as Zippy, who was signing off after 25 years service with West Yorkshire Fire Service as a firefighter at Morley Fire Station in April 1998. Photo: Bruce Greer
The start of pedestrianisation of Queen Street between The Town Hall and the Fountain in July 1995 brought chaos to the buses in the centre of Morley. Here, at the junction of Wellington Street and Queen Street, four buses can be seen. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Firefighters tackled a major blaze at Britannia Bathrooms in Morley in August 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike