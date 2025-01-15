Vinoteca Morley: New wine and tapas bar opens in Leeds town to rave five-star reviews

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new wine and tapas bar has opened in Leeds, receiving rave five-star reviews from delighted visitors.

Vinoteca by Amici, located on Queen Street, Morley, officially opened its doors in December 2024.

Serving traditional Italian wines and homemade tapas, the new venue has become an immediate hit with locals - scoring a perfect five-star rating from 15 Google reviews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Vinoteca by Amici, located on Queen Street, Morley, officially opened its doors in December 2024.Vinoteca by Amici, located on Queen Street, Morley, officially opened its doors in December 2024.
Vinoteca by Amici, located on Queen Street, Morley, officially opened its doors in December 2024. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

One reviewer said: “We tried Vinoteca for the first time last night. Absolutely beautiful wine and tapas, we had the meat and cheese board plus a couple of tapas dishes and they were all delicious. We will definitely become regulars. Highly recommend.”

Another added: “Morley couldn't wish for a better place. Proper Italian bar experience.”

Diners can enjoy a range of offers including two plates of tapas and a glass of wine for £15 or a sharing tapas board and a bottle of wine for £25.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The venue also offers a range of traditional cocktails, beers and ciders.

Related topics:LeedsWineTapas Restaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice