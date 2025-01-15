Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new wine and tapas bar has opened in Leeds, receiving rave five-star reviews from delighted visitors.

Vinoteca by Amici, located on Queen Street, Morley, officially opened its doors in December 2024.

Serving traditional Italian wines and homemade tapas, the new venue has become an immediate hit with locals - scoring a perfect five-star rating from 15 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “We tried Vinoteca for the first time last night. Absolutely beautiful wine and tapas, we had the meat and cheese board plus a couple of tapas dishes and they were all delicious. We will definitely become regulars. Highly recommend.”

Another added: “Morley couldn't wish for a better place. Proper Italian bar experience.”

Diners can enjoy a range of offers including two plates of tapas and a glass of wine for £15 or a sharing tapas board and a bottle of wine for £25.

The venue also offers a range of traditional cocktails, beers and ciders.