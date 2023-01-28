These are the best places to live according to our readers.
A list published by the Telegraph newspaper named Scarcroft as one of the most desirable villages ot live in the UK – but what do the Yorkshire Evening Post’s readers think? Here are the best places to live in Leeds, as chosen by our readers.
1. Morley
Morley is the largest town in the borough of Leeds after Leeds itself. There are numerous schools, a train station and its own rugby league - no wonder several of our readers said it was the best place to live in the city.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Morley
Morley is also home to Scatcherd Park. It has a playground and skatepark, plus just under one mile of paved pathways.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Chapel Allerton
Chapel Allerton is an inner suburb of north-east Leeds. It is a conservation area for the character and historical interest of its buildings, and has an established local centre on Stainbeck Lane.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Armley
Armley is less than a mile from the city centre. The district grew in the Industrial Revolution and had several mills, one of which is now known as the Leeds Industrial Museum.
Photo: Simon Hulme