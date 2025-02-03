Leeds is packed full of vibrant suburbs where people aspire to live.

Places like Meanwood, Chapel Allerton and Roundhay have been popular for years, with the likes of Cross Gates, Pudsey and Kirkstall also having exploded in popularity more recently.

However, there are two new suburbs to watch in 2025, both of which have been gradually gaining popularity amongst homebuyers over the past couple of years and now look set to become serious hot spots amongst Leeds homebuyers.

Garforth and Farsley are Leeds two hottest suburbs in 2025, according to Mark Manning. | National World/Manning Stainton

Mark Manning, managing director of Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton, explains why Farsley and Garforth are set to become this year’s hottest suburbs - and the reasons you should consider buying a home in one of them now:

Farsley

Farsley has been on an upward journey for a few years now, but a recent mass of new openings, including restaurants, event venues and bars, have made it even more popular, and houses in the area now often sell in under a month and regularly receive multiple offers.

Mark Manning said: “[Farsley] is now seen as being a bohemian place to live, with lots of young professionals looking to buy in the area due to the wealth of different things to do on an evening or weekend.

“The suburb’s converted mill has become a real one-stop destination, packed full of independent eateries and bars like Grumpy’s Pizza, Sabroso Street and Amity. It also boasts a farm shop and the Old Woollen, a 500-capacity venue that hosts regular comedy nights and gigs. And on the streets nearby there are more bars and restaurants to choose from too.

“There’s also a very good primary school in Farsley, so as well as young professionals, the area is popular amongst young families. A large soft play, a play café and a sling library all add to the area’s appeal amongst this demographic.

“Farsley is well connected to surrounding suburbs and is close to Pudsey train station, so there’s good connectivity to the town centre and neighbouring suburbs.”

All of these things have led to a surge in Farsley’s popularity, which has resulted in house price growth across the area over the past few years too. However, houses in Farsley are still cheaper than in other nearby areas like Horsforth, so it’s still an affordable place to buy, and with prices set to rise further, it’s a great place to buy if you want to see the value of your home increase.

Garforth

Garforth has seen investment in infrastructure and new homes recently, a sure-fire sign that an area is on the up. It also has a buzzing high street and offers buyers a more village-like feel than many other Leeds suburbs, while still being relatively close to the city centre and within easy reach of the motorway network.

Mark Manning said: “[Garforth] is hugely popular amongst families as it boasts some fantastic primary schools and a well-regarded high school, Garforth Academy, which was recently inspected by Ofsted and retained its Outstanding rating. This is a huge pull for families with young children, as it means they can buy in an area that offers excellent schooling options right the way through a child’s school life. And even when their children leave school, families tend to stay in the area as it has such a close-knit community, and a real village feel, which people love.

“Other reasons why Garforth attract families include two soft play centres and a good selection of play parks and sports grounds where there are regular football, cricket and rugby classes and team games.

“There are also plenty of places to eat out, including Izgara and Vesuvius, plus a selection of spots to enjoy a drink, including an independent cocktail bar, Jigger and Jar, the New Market pub and The Briggate, a Weatherspoon’s pub. A new independent coffee shop is also due to open very soon, another sign of an area on the up.”

Garforth offers a variety of housing for people to choose from, ranging from bungalows and three-bed semi-detached properties to townhouses and detached houses, so there’s something to suit everyone.

Mr Manning said: “Prices in the area are already on the way up, but you can still get a lot of houses for your money in Garforth, so it’s still a fairly affordable Leeds suburb to buy in, which is another factor that’s drawing in buyers and increasing its popularity.”