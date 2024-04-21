19 great photos as hundreds gathered in Morley for the annual St George's Day parade

The parade set off from Morley Town Hall before making its way through the Leeds market town and onto the Morley RFC grounds.
At the rugby ground, the festivities continued with the Lord Lieutenant taking the oath while visitors enjoyed food, drink and fairground activities.
Here are 19 great pictures from the celebrations:
1. St George's Day parade and event at Morley
A good crowd at Morley Town Hall as the procession sets off. Photo: Steve Riding/National World
2. St George's Day parade and event at Morley
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service band lead the parade through Morley. Photo: Steve Riding/National World
3. St George's Day parade and event at Morley
The procession sets off past Morley Town Hall. Photo: Steve Riding/National World
4. St George's Day parade and event at Morley
5. St George's Day parade and event at Morley
6. St George's Day parade and event at Morley
Morley Allstars at the 2024 St George's Day parade in Morley. Photo: Steve Riding/National World
