19 great photos as hundreds gathered in Morley for the annual St George's Day parade

The annual St George’s Day event and parade took place in Morley this Sunday (April 21).

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The parade set off from Morley Town Hall before making its way through the Leeds market town and onto the Morley RFC grounds.

At the rugby ground, the festivities continued with the Lord Lieutenant taking the oath while visitors enjoyed food, drink and fairground activities.

Here are 19 great pictures from the celebrations:

A good crowd at Morley Town Hall as the procession sets off.

1. St George's Day parade and event at Morley

A good crowd at Morley Town Hall as the procession sets off. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service band lead the parade through Morley.

2. St George's Day parade and event at Morley

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service band lead the parade through Morley. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

The procession sets off past Morley Town Hall.

3. St George's Day parade and event at Morley

The procession sets off past Morley Town Hall. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

4. St George's Day parade and event at Morley

A good crowd at Morley Town Hall as the procession sets off. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

5. St George's Day parade and event at Morley

The procession sets off past Morley Town Hall. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

Morley Allstars at the 2024 St George's Day parade in Morley.

6. St George's Day parade and event at Morley

Morley Allstars at the 2024 St George's Day parade in Morley. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

