Leeds primary academy in Morley with 'exceptionally high expectations' enjoys fresh Ofsted inspection
Morley Newlands Academy, located on Wide Lane, Morley, has been reaffirmed as an Outstanding school by Ofsted, following an inspection on October 22 and 23 2024.
The academy, part of The GORSE Academies Trust, continues to build on its previous 2018 inspection, demonstrating “effective action to maintain the standards identified.”
The education watchdog said: “This is a school with exceptionally high expectations for pupils. These expectations extend beyond what pupils should achieve academically to how they should behave and the range of experiences and opportunities they should benefit from.
“The school’s high expectations include for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school identifies these pupils quickly. These pupils receive just the right amount of support at just the right time.”
Pupils are taught a curriculum that is “carefully designed” to give them the knowledge, vocabulary and experiences to be successful now and in the future.
The school has introduced new units of learning in some subjects where pupils “deepen their learning beyond the national curriculum.”
Inspectors added: “The school has ensured that attendance has consistently improved over time. It promotes a culture of regular attendance in early years. This sets the tone for positive attitudes to attendance throughout school.
“The opportunities for pupils’ broader development are extensive. Core values such as tolerance and respect underpin the curriculum from an early stage.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Leaders at all levels speak with a consistent voice about the school’s “moral mission.”
The school’s ambitions for its pupils are reflected in what pupils achieve and their “range of experiences and opportunities” beyond the classroom.