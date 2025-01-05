A striking red front door opens into a bright hallway featuring herringbone flooring, an original staircase, and high ceilings. To the left is the formal dining room, which overlooks the front lawn. On the right side of the home, you'll find a gorgeous lounge with a large bay window, as well as a cosy snug with a log burner.

The modern kitchen, which includes a butler's pantry, offers ample storage space.

On the lower ground floor, there is a spacious games room with a pool table, perfect for hosting grand parties or relaxing with family. This level also includes a large office with sliding glass doors leading to the garden, a laundry room, and plenty of additional storage.

The first floor features five well-appointed bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms. A house shower room is also located on this floor.

Outside, the expansive garden provides plenty of space for relaxation and entertainment. The main south-facing garden at the front boasts a large lawn and an elevated decked area, perfect for enjoying the sunshine.

