Morley train station: Plans for new building with shop and car park at train station in Leeds revealed

Plans to convert a current construction yard in Morley into a car park and new amenity building with shop and toilets has been revealed.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
The site south of Morley Railway Station between the station and Valley Road is currently being used as a construction yard and paring for the ongoing railway works, as well as storage yard and parking for a number of small businesses.

A planning application submitted to Leeds City Council reveals the outline plans for the demolition of the current storage sheds for the construction of a new train station car park and building with shop and toilets on the plot.

Plans to convert an area at Morley Station to an amenities building and car park has been revealed. Picture by GooglePlans to convert an area at Morley Station to an amenities building and car park has been revealed. Picture by Google
The site is a former waste oil storage depot, and the tanks and infrastructure were removed several years ago.

Plans are currently in its early stages and does not include details on the proposed building or car park.

Morley station is due to receive an upgrade as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, with track drainage and platform work due to be carried out later this month.

The application is due for consultation on Monday, February 19, with a determination deadline set the following month on March 20.

