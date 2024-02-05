Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site south of Morley Railway Station between the station and Valley Road is currently being used as a construction yard and paring for the ongoing railway works, as well as storage yard and parking for a number of small businesses.

A planning application submitted to Leeds City Council reveals the outline plans for the demolition of the current storage sheds for the construction of a new train station car park and building with shop and toilets on the plot.

Plans to convert an area at Morley Station to an amenities building and car park has been revealed. Picture by Google

The site is a former waste oil storage depot, and the tanks and infrastructure were removed several years ago.

Plans are currently in its early stages and does not include details on the proposed building or car park.

Morley station is due to receive an upgrade as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, with track drainage and platform work due to be carried out later this month.