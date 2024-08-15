Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A highly-anticipated food hall is set to open in Leeds next week.

White Cloth Hall, the new all-day food and drink hall in Leeds city centre, will be opening its doors on Friday, August 23 from noon.

Located on Crown Street, just behind the Corn Exchange, White Cloth is a Grade-II listed building that was once one of the north’s most important market places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It now hopes to become one of the city’s most interesting food and drink destinations as it launches with four kitchens that brings together Yorkshire foodie favourites.

White Cloth Hall set to open in Leeds this August 23 with four kitchens. Photo: White Cloth Hall | White Cloth Hall

Salma, a brand new Mexican and South American street food concept from Leeds chef and restaurateur Hugo Monypenny will also be available.

But it’s not just about the four food kitchens - White Cloth Hall will host an all day coffee shop, open from 8am on weekdays, serving artisanal coffee supplied by Meanwood’s Echelon Coffee Roasters and a range of pastries and brunch dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main bar will also boast a wide range of independent craft beers, including Kirkstall Brewery and Five Points, alongside continental lagers and classic cocktails.

A separate dedicated wine bar will offer curated quality wines from interesting suppliers and a timeless selection of expertly crafted cocktails. Complementing the drinks offer will be an artisanal British charcuterie and antipasti menu.

Ed Mason, owner of White Cloth Hall and Whitelock’s Managing Director, said: “We are really excited to finally be launching this latest addition to the Leeds food and drink scene - it’s been a long time in the planning, and we hope we’ve done justice to this beautiful building!

“We are committed to working with interesting, innovative and independent suppliers and food partners. We have a brilliant line up of kitchens - and we hope that people love what we are doing with the different areas of the venue, from the coffee shop to the wine bar to the main food and drink hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have really opened the space up and connected what were once three separated-out areas - we want to create a welcoming, buzzing, family-friendly hospitality destination, with something for everyone.

“This amazing building has had a varied history over the past 250 years - we hope we have created something that the city can be proud of for this next chapter in its life!”