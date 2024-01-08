Pizza Loco Leeds: Sadness as well-loved restaurant announces closure in 'huge loss' for Oakwood
The decision to close Pizza Loco, in Roundhay Road, was announced yesterday (January 7) by chef and founder Ollie Reynolds via Instagram. He opened the popular restaurant in Oakwood just over four years ago.
In his post, he revealed plans for two “large and exciting new projects and a new food concept” set to be launched this year and said that “this is the only way to have a fighting chance of making them successful”.
Reacting to the announcement, fan Maureen Charlesworth said it was “such a shame”. She added: “The economy in this country is shocking, support is needed here.”
Meanwhile, another customer said: “This is a big loss for Oakwood but glad to hear you have new projects on the go. Your pizzas got us through that first lockdown.”
Another fan said: “It’s such a shame, you’ll be missed. Best of luck for the future.”
One Instagram user said: "Sad news and a huge loss to Oakwood.”
Despite the closure, the brand’s kitchen residency at Meanwood Tavern, in Meanwood Road, will continue. Reacting to that news, one resident said: “After visiting Pizza Loco, we decided to visit their pop up at the Meanwood Tavern on New Year’s Eve. The pizza was delicious, I highly recommend them.”
Pizza Loco boasts one of the highest Google ratings in the city for its cuisine with 4.8 stars from 176 Google reviews.
It scooped the Sustainability Award at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023.