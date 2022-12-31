This was partly thanks to the array of accolades the restaurant boasts – including a couple of our own Oliver Awards.

We chose the Horsforth restaurant and bar over the Headlingley cafe for a midweek evening meal in the run-up to the festive season. And although the restaurant was doing a brisk trade with after-hours shoppers and couples alike, the service was impeccable and we were shown straight to our table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu resembles a who’s who in Malaysian specialities. All the classics are present, from nasi goreng to kari laksa and, of course, rendang curry.

Kuala Lumper Cafe picked up Best Customer Service in the YEP's Oliver Awards 2022 (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Now, while nobody loves tofu more than I do, the appearance of vegan beef, chicken and duck on the menu produced more than a frisson of excitement. Should I copy my guest, who was starting with chicken satay, and go for the vegan chicken version? And what about the main course – there’s jackfruit on there as well! Decisions, decisions...

In the end I chose to start with tofu simbal – deep fried tofu in a Malaysian chili sauce with beansprouts, cucumber and fried shallots. I’m so glad I stayed loyal to my favourite, this dish delivered both great texture and depth of flavour. His Lordship’s chicken satay, meanwhile, came with a warm peanut sauce – a welcome twist on what he’s had previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having not eaten beef for well over 30 years, I couldn’t say whether the vegan version in the rendang curry was anything like the regular version. What is without doubt though is that this was Malaysian style comfort food at its finest, the rich creamed coconut, galangal, lemongrass and chilli an absolute balm for the soul on a chilly December evening. And the opportunity to try it in its most traditional style, albeit with ‘pretend’ beef, was a privilege.

My guest’s kari ikan – an Indian inspired fish curry with coconut milk infused with spices – is apparently the spiciest option on the menu. He wasn’t fazed by the heat as it was tempered perfectly by a side of coconut rice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our reviewer tried the vegan beef rendang curry

However full you are after starters and mains, please do leave room for dessert. The vegan brownie is a gooey, buttery concoction of dreaminess while the roasted coconut ice cream is the perfect palate cleanser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s no wonder Kuala Lumpur has been showered with awards – it’s also right up there at the top of our personal favourites list.

Factfile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 8-10 Town Street, Horsforth LS18 4RJ

Open: Tuesday-Thursday 5pm-10pm; Friday 5pm-11pm; Saturday noon-11pm; Sunday noon-9:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website: klcafeleeds.co.uk

Scores

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atmosphere: 8

Food: 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service: 9