And luckily for us, there are many fantastic spots across the city offering everything from cappuccinos with the perfect amount of foam to iced chai lattes.

We asked our readers for the best independent coffee shop in Leeds - and they delivered. With many in the city centre, there are some brilliant cafes worth a small trip out to.

Here are 19 independent coffee shops that have left a mark on their customers.

1 . North Star North Star, located in Leeds Dock, was named one the best coffee shops in Leeds by YEP readers. The coffee shop roasts all of its own coffee and has a real focus on sustainability.

2 . 200 Degrees Bond Street coffee shop 200 Degrees was also a popular suggestion for the best coffee shop in Leeds. The coffee shop includes a dedicated barista school and private meeting room for up to 16 people.

3 . Laynes Espresso Laynes Espresso, in New Station Street, is one of the best-rated coffee shops and YEP readers agree. It is also a fantastic breakfast spot in the city too.

4 . Hit Coffee Hit Coffee, located in Cross Gates, was named one of the best coffee shops in Leeds too. It was founded by couple Katie Ramsden and Joe Ramsden and named after their children.

5 . Mrs Atha's This list wouldn't be complete without Mrs Atha's, in Central Road. It is consistently rated one of the top coffee shops in Leeds on Google.

6 . The Little Coffee House The Little Coffee House, in Calverley, was a popular recommendation by YEP readers. This indie coffee shop boasts an impressive 5 star review on Google.