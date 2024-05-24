19 of the best independent coffee shops in Leeds according to locals including Humbl and Mrs Atha's

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 24th May 2024, 04:45 BST

Coffee shops are the beating heart of social life in any city.

And luckily for us, there are many fantastic spots across the city offering everything from cappuccinos with the perfect amount of foam to iced chai lattes.

Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

We asked our readers for the best independent coffee shop in Leeds - and they delivered. With many in the city centre, there are some brilliant cafes worth a small trip out to.

Here are 19 independent coffee shops that have left a mark on their customers.

North Star, located in Leeds Dock, was named one the best coffee shops in Leeds by YEP readers. The coffee shop roasts all of its own coffee and has a real focus on sustainability.

1. North Star

North Star, located in Leeds Dock, was named one the best coffee shops in Leeds by YEP readers. The coffee shop roasts all of its own coffee and has a real focus on sustainability. Photo: North Star

Photo Sales
Bond Street coffee shop 200 Degrees was also a popular suggestion for the best coffee shop in Leeds. The coffee shop includes a dedicated barista school and private meeting room for up to 16 people.

2. 200 Degrees

Bond Street coffee shop 200 Degrees was also a popular suggestion for the best coffee shop in Leeds. The coffee shop includes a dedicated barista school and private meeting room for up to 16 people. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Laynes Espresso, in New Station Street, is one of the best-rated coffee shops and YEP readers agree. It is also a fantastic breakfast spot in the city too.

3. Laynes Espresso

Laynes Espresso, in New Station Street, is one of the best-rated coffee shops and YEP readers agree. It is also a fantastic breakfast spot in the city too. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hit Coffee, located in Cross Gates, was named one of the best coffee shops in Leeds too. It was founded by couple Katie Ramsden and Joe Ramsden and named after their children.

4. Hit Coffee

Hit Coffee, located in Cross Gates, was named one of the best coffee shops in Leeds too. It was founded by couple Katie Ramsden and Joe Ramsden and named after their children. Photo: Jason Fryer/Google

Photo Sales
This list wouldn't be complete without Mrs Atha's, in Central Road. It is consistently rated one of the top coffee shops in Leeds on Google.

5. Mrs Atha's

This list wouldn't be complete without Mrs Atha's, in Central Road. It is consistently rated one of the top coffee shops in Leeds on Google. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Little Coffee House, in Calverley, was a popular recommendation by YEP readers. This indie coffee shop boasts an impressive 5 star review on Google.

6. The Little Coffee House

The Little Coffee House, in Calverley, was a popular recommendation by YEP readers. This indie coffee shop boasts an impressive 5 star review on Google. Photo: The Little Coffee House

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.