A new grill and oyster bar is coming to Leeds this summer.

Brought to the city by the team behind Whitelock’s Ale House, in Leeds city centre, is Lupton’s Chop House.

It will be taking residency in the highly-anticipated new food hall White Cloth Hall, a Grade II listed building in Crown Street set to open this year.

Named after the first licensee of Whitelock’s Ale House in the late 1800s, John Lupton Whitelock, the kitchen will offer “interesting cuts of meat and the very freshest seafood”.

White Cloth Hall is a new all day food and drink hall set to open its doors in August this year. | White Cloth Hall

Owners of White Cloth Hall shared the news of the new residency via official social media channels.

The full Instagram post said: “We are buzzing to be able to introduce @luptonschophouse – our 3rd White Cloth Hall food kitchen!

“Lupton’s Chop House is our new grill & oyster bar. Inspired by the Victorian chop houses of old, and working alongside Yorkshire suppliers such as @sykeshousefarm and @hodgsonfish, we will be celebrating provenance and quality with interesting cuts of meat and the very freshest seafood.”

The post continued: “Brought to you by the @WhitelocksAleHouse team - the name is a nod to another Victorian classic - the legendary John Lupton Whitelock was the first Licensee of Whitelock’s in the late 1800s, and the man who gave Whitelock’s its current name, and so it feels like the perfect fit for our new Chop House concept here at White Cloth Hall.

“See you for steak and oysters soon!”

This is the latest residency announced by White Cloth Hall.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that new sandwich bar Morty’s Focacceria from the team behind Pizza Loco in Roundhay was set to open in the new food hall.

Owners of White Cloth Hall also announced that “acclaimed Headingley gem” Kuala Lumpur Cafe, in Bennett Road, would also be joining the line-up.