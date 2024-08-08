White Cloth Hall Leeds: Morty’s Focacceria by team behind Pizza Loco in Roundhay announced as first residency
Pizza Loco, in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, closed its doors permanently in January after four successful years in the Leeds.
During this time, chef and founder Ollie Reynolds revealed plans for two “large and exciting new projects and a new food concept” set to be launched this year via the restaurant’s official social media channels.
In a new Instagram post published yesterday (August 7), it was teased that an “exclusive sandwich and slice bar” named Morty’s Focacceria from the team behind Pizza Loco will be taking residency at the White Cloth Hall.
White Cloth Hall is one of Leeds’ most anticipated new openings, brought to the city by the people behind Whitelocks Ale House, in Leeds city centre.
And Morty’s Focacceria is the first residency to be announced in the Grade II-listed building, set to reopen this summer as a new food and drink project.
The full Instagram post said: “First on the menu at White Cloth Hall? Morty’s Focacceria. @mortys.cuisine
“A new exclusive sandwich and slice bar by Ollie Reynolds of @pizzaloco
“Anyone who’s tried their famous panuozzi sandwiches know why foodies come from all over the country to find them.
“Focaccia lovers, look out for their Sicilian-style sfincione slices as this is a Leeds first!”
Pizza Loco currently has residency inside the Meanwood Tavern, in Meanwood Road.
