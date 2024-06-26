Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new all-day food and drink hall concept is set to open in Leeds city centre this summer.

Work is underway to transform the hsistoric White Cloth Hall on Kirkgate.

It’s a major new venture from the team behind Leeds's oldest pub, Whitelock’s Ale House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contemporary vision is to re-establish the Grade-II-listed building as a destination of cultural and commercial renown in the city. But instead of cloth, the plan is to create a place for locals to savour some of Leeds’ finest food and drink.

Work is now underway to transform the city centre's historic White Cloth Hall. | Third Party

The Hall will include three kitchens, two bars and a deli/coffee shop, bringing together a collection of the region’s most talented chefs, baristas and sommeliers to celebrate seasonally grown and locally sourced ingredients.

READ MORE: The fascinating history and transformation of the White Cloth Hall on Kirkgate

Each of the three kitchens will serve a different menu, each run by a different head-chef and kitchen team. The drinks offering will provide a choice of two bars, tailored to taste and occasion: a wine bar with an unrivalled curation of natural wines, and the flagship bar, a place to sip Northern-brewed beers, ales and lagers, alongside house cocktails and old classics. The deli, open daily, will be a place to stop in, mid-work, mid-shop or mid-anything, for a taste of White Cloth Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for a free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia from your YEP Ed Mason, owner of White Cloth Hall and Whitelock’s managing owner, said:“This is a special project. There’s so much cultural history to celebrate, but also so much potential too. For someone like me, who’s so rooted in this City, the chance to re-establish White Cloth Hall as a go-to destination once more was unmissable, and one that I’m so excited about.

“Not only have we got a great team driving the project, we’re also busy assembling a serious array of food and drink talent - all of whom feel as strongly about doing it the right way as we do. There'll be no airs and graces, no stuffiness, just beautifully prepared food and drink, served the Yorkshire way!