Rate My Takeaway Kitchen Huddersfield: Social media sensation Danny Malin to open new street food hall

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:30 GMT
A new food hall is set to open in Yorkshire this September.

Behind the new venture in Huddersfield is Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin, who is best known for putting takeaways across the county and sharing his honest thoughts with his two million followers.

The Barnsley man, who now lives between Leeds and Wakefield, said the project named Rate My Takeaway Kitchen has been in the pipeline for years.

Danny said customers at the Packhorse Shopping Centre can expect “trending treats, meet and greets and a banging atmosphere.”

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin is set to open his own food hall in Huddersfield this September. Photo: Danny Malin
Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin is set to open his own food hall in Huddersfield this September. Photo: Danny Malin | Danny Malin

He added: “Me, the cameraman and t’old editor have hand picked some of the best street food vendors to sell their grub, all tried and tested by us.

“We chose Huddersfield because we see great potential in The Packhorse and the town centre as a foodie destination. 

“It’s a thriving town with students, entrepreneurs and a range of visitors passing through the town centre. 

“We want to ensure people from near and far head to Huddersfield.

“It’s an exciting but busy time and we couldn’t have done it without the solid ten team at The Packhorse.”

Rate My Takeaway Kitchen will have five permanent vendors, due to be announced shortly, as well as a licensed bar on site.

It will also feature a first of a kind purpose-built social media booth where people can film their own reviews and capture content to be posted the brand’s official TikTok channels.  

Danny said: “It’s been an honour to see how our reviews have helped so many independents.  Often by us doing a video on their food it has helped to save their business or tripled their profit. 

“It's tough running a food business in this climate but there's a real buzz about the creative street food scene.” 

A range of special events with some celebrity meet and greets are in the works at Rate My Takeaway Kitchen too.

Danny added: “We’re chuffed to have Just Eat taking care of our deliveries from our incredible vendors.” 

Danny shot to fame on Rate My Takeaway channel after building his own following during lockdown with his funny Yorkshire rants.

He has since presented on TV, hosted events and interviewed the likes of Strongman Eddie Hall on his youtube channel. And in 2022, he was crowned YouTube’s Breakthrough Creator of the Year.

Since going viral online, Danny has appeared regularly on Channel 4, BBC radio and he runs his own radio shows on LDC Radio 97.8fm.

