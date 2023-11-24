Five new street vendors have taken over Trinity Kitchen in the lead up to Christmas.

Setting up shop within the converted vans, trailers and shipping containers, the five new arrivals are now available to try for the next nine weeks at Trinity Kitchen, in the city centre.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “The arrival of our Christmas street food line-up is a sure sign that the festive season is upon us!

“We know that good food brings people together, and with our vendors continuing to deliver a unique and exciting variety of offerings for our guests, we’re sure there will be something for everyone at Trinity Kitchen this Christmas.”

A number of the street food vendors are new to Leeds including Nelly’s Barn, a well-known Bristol vendor serving locally sourced, delicious burgers and fries for the Christmas period.

Joining Nelly’s Barn is one of Trinity Kitchen’s most in-demand cuisines is Eat Like a Greek, serving up fluffy pitta gyros, fresh salad bowls and crispy halloumi fries.

Big Mouth Gyoza is bringing its freshly made gyozas with a choice of Yorkshire pork belly or mushroom fillings, served alongside either loaded fries, sticky rice or curry rice. Customers can purchase frozen gyozas to take home too.

Popular eatery Jimmy Macks is returning with its Christmas menu including festive Yorkshire pudding wraps, loaded fries and mulled wine.

Yorkshire Cheese Grill is offering cheesy street food, using the best locally-sourced cheese to make its signature grilled cheese sandwiches. There are many options to choose from including chorizo, honey and chilli naan.