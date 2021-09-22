Leeds Trinity Kitchen unveils mouth-watering new street food line-up

Trinity Kitchen has welcomed Japanese inspired street food vendor Sutikku, who specialise in kushikatsu and katsu curry dishes, while also offering vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Tikks Thai Kitchen, Little Red Food Truck, Delice D'ivoire, Sutikku and Eat Like a Greek have join the stellar culibnary line-up at Trinity Leeds.

The latest changeover will see the new eateries taking residency for the next 9 weeks among Trinity Kitchen’s permanent vendors and buzzing atmosphere.

Eat Like a Greek, serves fresh, locally-sourced signature Greek dishes such as their delicious Greek gyros and souvlakia.

Taking over the new bespoke street food van, converted from an old Peugeot J7 will be Little Red Food Truck. Guests can enjoy handmade burgers served in toasted brioche buns with the choice of having their burgers gluten or dairy free, as well as vegetarian or vegan options. Guests can also take their pick from the food truck’s range of refreshing beers and cocktails.

Tikks Thai Kitchen will serve up an authentic taste of Southern Thai Street food and will be keeping things green by serving all dishes in biodegradable packaging, as well as using locally sourced produce. New to the menu, Tikks Thai Kitchen will feature their mouth-watering satay bao buns, with a choice of aromatic duck and hoisin, or crispy cauliflower and sriracha mayo fillings.

With a visit to Delice D’ivoire, guests can enjoy West African soul food, with a choice from tasty traditional dishes such as jerk chicken, jollof rice, and plantain.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re very excited to announce our latest Trinity Kitchen changeover, introducing new dishes with tastes from around the world. There will be something for everyone to try.”

With a concept that is completely unique to Trinity Leeds, Trinity Kitchen rotates several new food retailers every few weeks, offering visitors a vibrant mix of restaurants, bars and street food vans.

The new arrivals will be trading alongside permanent outlets Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, Absurd Bird and Doner Shack.

