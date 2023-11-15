A competitive eater has become the first to complete a famous Leeds pub challenge.

Last month, the Yorkshire Evening Post visited the Crooked Billet Inn near Saxton to take part in its famous, three-course Yorkshire Pudding Challenge, which includes a starter, main and dessert all starring the classic British side dish.

Now local man, turned YouTube/TikTok competitive eater Anthony Ozzy Whitworth, aka Ozzy vs Spice, has become the first to complete the mammoth task.

S p eaking to the YEP, Ozzy said: “I’ve just started competitive eating and I saw your article on the Crooked Billet so I thought why not have a go at it.

“I was the first one to compete against the ultimate version and I’m obviously the first to complete it so I’ve created a bit of history there, which is great as I’m just starting out.”

The Crooked Billet Inn has become famous for its giant, homemade Yorkshire Puddings and the three-part challenge sees competitors tasked with eating three giant puddings filled with everything from home-roasted meat and potatoes to a dessert Yorkshire with ice cream and sticky toffee sauce.

Inspired into competitive eating by Leeds Youtuber Adam Moran aka Beard Meats Food, Ozzy completed the challenge in just under 25 minutes.

Adding: “The pudding’s are massive – the first had gravy and pigs & blankets so I demolished that, the main you get a choice and I went with Sunday Turkey dinner, got through that pretty easy but the dessert part was hell.