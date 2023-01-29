Located in Adel, the restaurant, which has a Michelin-recommendation for its sister site in Surrey, has a stunning interior with a minimalist style and free parking behind the restaurant taking out all the think-work while attending the restaurant.

Split over two floors, the ground floor is busy with bright lights while the floor above where we were seated is a more intimate dining experience with fewer tables and lower lighting. The homely decor on the upper floor bought a cosy feeling and an elevated scooter among a floral display bought a smile to our faces.

The menu offers dishes from across India. The a la carte menu has everything from chicken tikka and tiger prawns to tandoori broccoli and a good selection of vegetarian dishes.

Michelin-recommended restaurant Dastaan is located on Otley Road. Pictured is the chilli garlic naan, butter naan, channa masala and paneer butter masala.

For starters, we ordered samosa chaat, dahi puri and samosas, all decently priced ranging from £5.50 to £7 each. The star of the show was definitely the samosas which had a traditional homemade dough as the crust.

The service was quick and polite – shout-out to our server Yash. Within thirty minutes, we were seated with drinks and starters eaten and waiting for the main course, which my family prefer to a prolonged service.

For our mains, we ordered paneer butter masala, baingan bharta, kurkuri bhindi, channa masala and we were disappointed with none. My mother said the baingan bharta – a roasted aubergine mash not commonly found in restaurants here – reminded her of her home in India with its fresh flavours, garlic and chilli.

We ordered the mains with chilli garlic naan, butter naan, and saffron pulao, ranging from £3 to £7. The naans we ordered were the perfect combination of fluffy and crispy and definitely something we have yet to find in other Indian restaurants.

Pictured is the kesar rasmalai, samosa chaat and dahi puri.

From the desert menu, I tried the kesar rasmalai and my favourite Indian dessert was elevated – for only £5.50. With a service charge of £8.90, the meal came to £97.80 – a reasonable price for a lovely meal.

This is undoubtedly the first of many visits to Dastaan – a restaurant which reminded us of our hometown.

Factfile

Address: 473 Otley Rd, Adel, Leeds LS16 7NR

Telephone: 0113 230 0600

Opening hours: Tuesday to Wednesday, 5pm to 10:30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm, closed Monday

Website: https://www.dastaan.co.uk/leeds

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10