10 changes people in Leeds want to see happen in the city centre - from a tram service to a ban on scooters

Here are 10 changes people want to see in Leeds city centre.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

From better transportation services to a swimming pool with waterslides, there are plenty of revisions and attractions the people of Leeds would like to see in the city centre. Here are 10 suggestions for changes in Leeds city centre, proposed by YEP readers.

Hannah May said: "More independent shops, cafes and restaurants to replace all the empty shops!"

1. More independent shops

Hannah May said: "More independent shops, cafes and restaurants to replace all the empty shops!" Photo: Simon Hulme

Johnny Flanagan said: "I would like to see Leeds have a landmark. So people all over the world would recognise it as being from Leeds. We have the Leeds Lights in November. Why not have it all year round?"

2. Light Night all year round

Johnny Flanagan said: "I would like to see Leeds have a landmark. So people all over the world would recognise it as being from Leeds. We have the Leeds Lights in November. Why not have it all year round?" Photo: James Hardisty

Deborah Armstrong said: "Take a tip from Manchester they have great public transport and free buses in the city!"

3. Free buses into the city centre

Deborah Armstrong said: "Take a tip from Manchester they have great public transport and free buses in the city!" Photo: Steve Riding

Gary Buttle said: "Free parking to bring people in [to the city centre] to shop or [enjoy] food or entertainment."

4. Free parking

Gary Buttle said: "Free parking to bring people in [to the city centre] to shop or [enjoy] food or entertainment." Photo: steve riding

