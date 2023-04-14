Here are 10 changes people want to see in Leeds city centre.
From better transportation services to a swimming pool with waterslides, there are plenty of revisions and attractions the people of Leeds would like to see in the city centre. Here are 10 suggestions for changes in Leeds city centre, proposed by YEP readers.
1. More independent shops
Hannah May said: "More independent shops, cafes and restaurants to replace all the empty shops!" Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Light Night all year round
Johnny Flanagan said: "I would like to see Leeds have a landmark. So people all over the world would recognise it as being from Leeds. We have the Leeds Lights in November. Why not have it all year round?" Photo: James Hardisty
3. Free buses into the city centre
Deborah Armstrong said: "Take a tip from Manchester they have great public transport and free buses in the city!" Photo: Steve Riding
4. Free parking
Gary Buttle said: "Free parking to bring people in [to the city centre] to shop or [enjoy] food or entertainment." Photo: steve riding