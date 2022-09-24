After several pop-ups at restaurants across the city, The Cheesy Living Co has finally set up shop in the Corn Exchange.

With a dine-in option on the table, shoppers can take a seat and sample a range of cheeses and locally sourced wines, making it the perfect city centre spot for a date night.

Upon entry we were warmly greeted and handed two menus full of appetisers, plus a customisable cheese board that allows you to pick three of your favourite cheeses to try.

Thinking red wine would go best with our cheeseboard, we were shown two gorgeous reds, both from Leeds wine and liquor shop Latitude – one of our favourite places for selecting a beverage to suit any occasion.

Ordering by the bottle, we went for the Tempranillo Monastrell; a warm and delicious red that went down easily whilst we waited for our snack.

Soon brought to our table was a beautifully presented cheeseboard, made up of generous slices of Leeds Blue,Ticklemore Goats and Truffle Double Gloucester, all drizzled in a divine hot honey that tantalised the taste buds.

With each sip of wine we indulged in the board, tucking into olives, house pickles and crunchy gourmet crackers as we chatted over the gentle buzz of the Corn Exchange.

Despite being located in one of the busiest spots in Leeds, The Cheesy Living Co offered a more quiet setting than we had anticipated, with rustic wooden tables and chairs making the place feel down to earth and homely.

After finishing our cheeseboard, we poured ourselves another glass of fruity red and savoured the final few sips, admiring the shop’s offerings stacked on the shelves around us.

Day-to-day, The Cheesy Living Co sells an impressive range of cheese and charcuterie, with all the trimmings available for preorder online or to peruse in store.

The option to dine-and-drink-in is a relatively new one to the shop, who are finding their feet running a variety of events throughout the week such as fondue Thursdays and a pottery, wine and cheese night.

The Cheesy Living Co sells an impressive range of wine, cheese and charcuterie.

It’s clear that the folk behind The Cheesy Living Co are on to a winner, and with handpicked locally-sourced wines and cheeses at the heart of what they do, it is likely this fantastic little spot will remain a staple in the Corn Exchange.

Factfile

Address: Unit C8A, The Corn Exchange, Leeds LS1 7BR

Opening hours: Mon-Weds: 10am-6pm, Thurs: 10am-9pm, Fri-Sat: 10am-6pm, Sun: 10am-4.30pm

Scores

Food and drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10