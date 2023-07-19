A “mouth-watering” new street food line-up has arrived at Leeds’ Trinity Kitchen, where they have set up shop within a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer, shipping container, and a J7 van.

Over the next eight weeks, Alley Cats Leeds, The Cheesy Chip Shop, Luigi Street Food, Dog Almighty and Yoi Fried Chicken will serve a range of street food to hungry shoppers.

The Cheesy Chip Shop will serve at the Trinity Kitchen for the next eight weeks. (Photo by The Cheesy Chip Shop)

Alley Cats Leeds is for those looking for “big, bold American flavours”, serving up American-inspired burgers, fries and sides.

If cheese is your thing, the Cheesy Chip Shop is for you. Brought to Trinity Kitchen by the team behind the Cheesy Living Co. deli in Leeds’ Corn Exchange, the menu includes a range of sauces, cheese and toppings, including buffalo sauce and blue cheese to curry sauce, gouda and mango chutney.

Luigi Street Food Italiano is returning to the food court with its famous fried, folded calzone-style pizzas with a range of fillings, and cheese and tomato fried risotto balls.

Another returning vendor is Dog Almighty, dishing up a selection of artisan hot dogs for both meat eaters and vegans handmade in Yorkshire, loaded with a range of homemade and home-smoked toppings.

Yoi Fried Chicken is serving up fiery and unique flavours with chicken baos and burgers, all topped with sauces such as creamy peanut satay and Katsu curry mayo. (Photo by Yoi Fried Chicken)

Pan-Asian-inspired Yoi Fried Chicken is serving up fiery and unique flavours with chicken baos and burgers, all topped with sauces such as creamy peanut satay and Katsu curry mayo.