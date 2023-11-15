Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay Park: 15 best pictures inside new Christmas Market and art exhibition opening in Leeds

A new Christmas Market and art exhibition has opened in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Art Roundhay Park will be showcasing new original artwork inspired by the natural beauty of the landscapes, coastlines and wildlife of Yorkshire.

Continuing until January 31, 2024, the exhibition will include a new Christmas Market offering new gifts for the festive season including home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations, all produced by local artisan makers.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe took an exclusive look inside...

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe took an exclusive look inside the new Christmas Market and Art Exhibition at Roundhay Park...

1. Art and Christmas exhibition

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe took an exclusive look inside the new Christmas Market and Art Exhibition at Roundhay Park... Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Art and Christmas exhibition

The show presents works by regional artists such as David Lyon and Ryoko Minamitani.

3. Art and Christmas exhibition

The show presents works by regional artists such as David Lyon and Ryoko Minamitani. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Continuing until January 31, 2024, the exhibition will include a new Christmas Market offering new gifts for the festive season.

4. Art and Christmas exhibition

The exhibition will include an array of sweet treats and stocking fillers perfect for the festive season.

5. Art and Christmas exhibition

The exhibition will include an array of sweet treats and stocking fillers perfect for the festive season. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Festive gifts on offer include home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations.

6. Art and Christmas exhibition

Festive gifts on offer include home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

