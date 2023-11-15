A new Christmas Market and art exhibition has opened in Leeds.
Continuing until January 31, 2024, the exhibition will include a new Christmas Market offering new gifts for the festive season including home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations, all produced by local artisan makers.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe took an exclusive look inside the new Christmas Market and Art Exhibition at Roundhay Park... Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Art Roundhay Park will be showcasing new original artwork inspired by the natural beauty of the landscapes, coastlines and wildlife of Yorkshire. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The show presents works by regional artists such as David Lyon and Ryoko Minamitani. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The exhibition will include an array of sweet treats and stocking fillers perfect for the festive season. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Festive gifts on offer include home fragrance, jewellery, candles, ceramics, gingerbread gifts and handmade Christmas decorations. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe