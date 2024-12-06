The UK’s highest-achieving primary and secondary schools were revealed as part of the 32nd edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

Published today (Friday, December 6), the guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.

The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

The following list is made up from top 10 state, comprehensive and independent secondary schools in Yorkshire.

Here are the top 24 secondary schools in Yorkshire ranked by the guide - including Leeds Grammar School...

Queen Ethelburga's College, York ranked 21st in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

Heckmondwike Grammar School ranked 80th in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

Sheffield Girls' GDST ranked 114th in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

The Grammar School at Leeds ranked 122nd in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

St Peter's School, York ranked 125th in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.