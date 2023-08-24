Leeds news you can trust since 1890
GCSE Results Leeds: 19 best pictures from schools as results day 2023 arrives for pupils

Students across Leeds are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

GCSE results day is a time of celebration, regardless of the grades you receive, for the culmination of hard work on coursework and exam revision. GCSE results in England are expected to drop for a second year running today, bringing them back in line with 2019 levels.

This year is only the second time pupils across Leeds have sat summer exams since 2019. Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies. Here are some of the best photos taken across the day...

Year 11 students at at Horsforth school were thrilled to be tearing open their results envelopes this morning as it revealed yet another year of outstanding results.

Pupils celebrate their Exam results at Horsforth School

Year 11 students at at Horsforth school were thrilled to be tearing open their results envelopes this morning as it revealed yet another year of outstanding results.

Magnus Wilsmore celebrates getting nine 9's and one 8.

Pupils celebrate their Exam results at Horsforth School

Magnus Wilsmore celebrates getting nine 9's and one 8.

Over two thirds (69%) of all grades awarded at Horsforth School were a strong pass (a 5) or above which is significantly higher than the national average.

Pupils celebrate their Exam results at Horsforth School

Over two thirds (69%) of all grades awarded at Horsforth School were a strong pass (a 5) or above which is significantly higher than the national average.

The school said its individual standout successes for students with bright futures include Millie, Libby, Lilia, Matilda, Harry, Laraib, Abdullah and Magnus.

Pupils celebrate their Exam results at Horsforth School

The school said its individual standout successes for students with bright futures include Millie, Libby, Lilia, Matilda, Harry, Laraib, Abdullah and Magnus.

