GCSE Results Leeds: 19 best pictures from schools as results day 2023 arrives for pupils
GCSE results day is a time of celebration, regardless of the grades you receive, for the culmination of hard work on coursework and exam revision. GCSE results in England are expected to drop for a second year running today, bringing them back in line with 2019 levels.
This year is only the second time pupils across Leeds have sat summer exams since 2019. Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies. Here are some of the best photos taken across the day...