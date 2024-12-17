Allerton High School in Leeds where pupils achieve 'astonishingly well' celebrated by Ofsted
Allerton High School, located on King Lane, Alwoodley, has been reaffirmed as an Outstanding school, following an inspection on November 5 and 6 2024.
The school has been rated Outstanding in all categories since its last full Ofsted inspection in December 2018.
The education watchdog said: “Pupils achieve astonishingly well at this exceptional school. The school is inclusive and celebrates the diversity of its pupils through activities such as ‘culture day’.
“The school has exceptionally high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”
Pupils behaviour is described as “exemplary across the school.” Classrooms are calm and purposeful, while pupils engage enthusiastically in their learning.
The key to the success of the curriculum is “consistent implementation by staff” who are “experts in their subjects.” Teachers ask targeted questions that deepen pupils’ understanding.
Inspectors added: “Since the previous inspection, the school has worked hard to narrow the gap in attainment in sixth-form subjects. Classroom expectations are in line with the rest of school.
“Teachers support students to become independent learners. As a result, students achieve exceptionally well in all subjects. Sixth-form provision is a strength of the school.”
The school applies an effective strategy to “identify and support” pupils and families who are struggling with their attendance. This includes the use of one-to-one mentoring and a rewards system.
Staff and leaders at all levels are “passionate about the school and its pupils.” Governors have a clear understanding of their role and know how to carry out their duties.
