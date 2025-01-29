Esteemed guests and members of the school community turned out to celebrate the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung.
The £2.6 million expansion has enabled Temple Moor High School to offer a further 175 places to students from across Leeds, taking the total capacity to 350.
Sixth Formers will benefit from improved, high-quality facilities and resources, including seven additional classrooms, a new study area, a dedicated ICT suite, plus a significantly enlarged common room with a servery and areas set aside as a cybercafé and social area.
James Hudson, Co-Principal of Temple Moor High School, pictured outside the new sixth form building.
Sixth formers at the school will benefit from improved, high-quality facilities and resources.
The build was made possible with £2.6 million in funding from the Department of Education's Post-16 Capacity Fund and was undertaken by Lindum Group.
The new sixth form building includes a dedicated ICT suite.
CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Richard Sheriff, said: "This is a proud moment for our Trust. This new expansion not only enhances the infrastructure of this school but also reflects our commitment to providing not just classrooms, but environments that foster growth, innovation, and opportunity for every student.
The Lord Mayor of Leeds Abigail Marshall Katung with pupils after unveiling a plaque for the official opening of Temple Moor High School's new Sixth Form Building.
