Temple Moor: 15 first look pictures as new £2.6 million sixth form building opens at Leeds high school

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST

A new sixth form building has officially opened at a high school in Leeds.

On Tuesday, January 28, Red Kite Learning Trust proudly marked the grand opening of its new Sixth Form extension at Temple Moor High School.

Esteemed guests and members of the school community turned out to celebrate the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung.

The £2.6 million expansion has enabled Temple Moor High School to offer a further 175 places to students from across Leeds, taking the total capacity to 350.

Sixth Formers will benefit from improved, high-quality facilities and resources, including seven additional classrooms, a new study area, a dedicated ICT suite, plus a significantly enlarged common room with a servery and areas set aside as a cybercafé and social area.

The Yorkshire Evening Post got an exclusive look inside the new facilities...

James Hudson, Co-Principal of Temple Moor High School, pictured outside the new sixth form building.

The official opening of Temple Moor High School's new £2.6m Sixth Form Building

James Hudson, Co-Principal of Temple Moor High School, pictured outside the new sixth form building.

Sixth formers at the school will benefit from improved, high-quality facilities and resources.

The official opening of Temple Moor High School's new £2.6m Sixth Form Building

Sixth formers at the school will benefit from improved, high-quality facilities and resources. | James Hardisty

The build was made possible with £2.6 million in funding from the Department of Education’s Post-16 Capacity Fund and was undertaken by Lindum Group.

The official opening of Temple Moor High School's new £2.6m Sixth Form Building

The build was made possible with £2.6 million in funding from the Department of Education’s Post-16 Capacity Fund and was undertaken by Lindum Group. | James Hardisty

The new sixth form building includes a dedicated ICT suite.

The official opening of Temple Moor High School's new £2.6m Sixth Form Building

The new sixth form building includes a dedicated ICT suite. | James Hardisty

CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Richard Sheriff, said: “This is a proud moment for our Trust. This new expansion not only enhances the infrastructure of this school but also reflects our commitment to providing not just classrooms, but environments that foster growth, innovation, and opportunity for every student.

The official opening of Temple Moor High School's new £2.6m Sixth Form Building

CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Richard Sheriff, said: “This is a proud moment for our Trust. This new expansion not only enhances the infrastructure of this school but also reflects our commitment to providing not just classrooms, but environments that foster growth, innovation, and opportunity for every student. | James Hardisty

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Abigail Marshall Katung with pupils after unveiling a plaque for the official opening of Temple Moor High School's new Sixth Form Building.

The official opening of Temple Moor High School's new £2.6m Sixth Form Building

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Abigail Marshall Katung with pupils after unveiling a plaque for the official opening of Temple Moor High School's new Sixth Form Building. | James Hardisty

