A popular Leeds food court has celebrated its first anniversary, with its team reflecting on a successful year and exciting plans for the future.

General Manager Hannah Butterfield, who has been at Northern Market since day one alongside Abdalla and Ahmed Gouda, recalls its running start. "It started off like a storm. It feels like ages ago, but it wasn’t," she said.

"It was full from the very beginning. That first Christmas was crazy, and it continued throughout the rest of the year. We all survived it together, and it made us bond as a team."

Northern Market has hosted an impressive array of events in its debut year, from Oktoberfest celebrations to a "massive" takeover by Leeds band Yard Act ahead of their headline show at Millennium Square last August. With the holiday season approaching, the team recently celebrated its first birthday with free pints, balloons and live entertainment.

Reflecting on their initial whirlwind months, Hannah said: “Last year, we opened just weeks before Christmas, and it was so hectic. This year, we’ve had time to plan, we’ve got a solidified team, and we know exactly what’s needed from us. We’ve got food menus, drinks menus, and I think we’re getting in some choirs!”

Northern Market combines the appeal of a food hall with Northern Monk’s own brewery offerings, providing a dynamic space for food and beer lovers alike. The venue features both permanent and rotating vendors, offering a mix of cuisines and styles.

One of its permanent vendors is Falafel Guys, co-founded by Abdalla and Ahmed, who brought their signature deep-fried delights from Assembly Underground to Northern Market. Guests can also enjoy dishes from Six Slice, known for its wood-fired pizzas; Big Buns, offering smash burgers and loaded fries, and Yuzu Streetfood, which serves Japanese-inspired dishes such as Katzu curry and Bao buns.

Recent events have seen vendors infuse their offerings with cross-cultural twists, like Falafel Guys’ German-inspired Bratwurst wrap for Oktoberfest. While much of the holiday menu remains a surprise, Abdalla teased: “There’s some good butternut squash hummus coming.”

It also hosts events and boasts its very own 18-seat cinema room, which Abdalla confirmed will screen Christmas classics such as Home Alone and Die Hard throughout December.

Leeds’ food court boom

Hannah believes this trends speaks to a shift in how people in the city socialise: “Rather than just going out and getting sloshed or drinking a lot, people want a bit of variety. They want food with their alcohol and they want to sit and have a conversation."

Abdalla and Ahmed agrees, expressing hopes for Leeds to rival other UK cities in its culinary offerings: “Manchester has so many food courts or so many venues, and it just keeps on going. We want that for Leeds as well.

“[Food courts] attract people from outside of Leeds and come into Leeds and actually stay in Leeds. So we're hopefully just a small way of trying to help the Leeds economy."

Looking ahead, the Northern Market team aims to establish the venue as a cornerstone of Leeds city centre. Ahmed said: “We want to give people a reason to return, whether that’s through events, special food, or future collaborations.”

As they prepare for another busy holiday season, and look ahead at their second year, Northern Market continues to cement its reputation as a hub for great food, local culture and community.