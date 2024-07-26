Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds band is taking over a beer hall with a day of pop-ups, DJs and food collaborations.

Yard Act is teaming up with the Northern Market on the day of their huge Millennium Square show, which is taking place on Saturday, August 3.

From 1pm, the inside of the food and drink hall will be transformed into a vision of Yard Act’s own Leeds.

It will featuring a tap takeover by Armley’s Anthology Brewing Company, a special pop-up by Leeds icons Jumbo Records and a carefully curated line-up of the city’s best DJs including Emily Pilbeam (BBC 6 Music), Thea HD (The Leaf Label, NTS), DJ Lozzatron, Hoppo and fast-rising Leeds musician and star of the band’s music videos Hang Linton.

The venue’s four in-house food traders will each be collaborating with one of the city's best-loved restaurants for a one-off menu item.

Joining the Northern Market regulars of Falafel Guys, Big Buns, Six Slice and Bastards Bistro is street-food trailblazer Manjit’s Kitchen, Burley institution Ryan’s Kitchen, the much-loved Homeboy Pizza Co. and bright light of Leeds’ restaurant scene Galleria.

Finally, the band will be hosting a Trench Coat Silent Auction, displaying and auctioning off some very special Trench Coats for charity.

Russell Bisset, founder of Northern Monk, said: "Northern Monk has always been about collaborating with people in Leeds doing amazing things across music, food, beer, art and other creative endeavours, so we jumped at the chance to join up with Yard Act and host this beautiful celebration of our shared hometown inside our Northern Market venue.

“Anthology, Jumbo Records, Manjit's Kitchen and all those joining us have been at the forefront of so many amazing things in the city and we're really excited to be working with them all to celebrate this huge occasion for Yard Act as they headline one of Leeds' biggest stages"