Northern Market Leeds: Yorkshire-based Yuzu Street Food opens kitchen at popular city centre food hall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yuzu Street Food has announced that it has taken up residency inside the Northern Market beer and food hall on Great George Street.
Replacing the departing Lucky Snake, the Yorkshire-based company promises to serve up dishes using the best quality local ingredients that “look as exceptional as they taste”.
The new kitchen offers a menu brimming with flavours and inspiration from Japanese, Korean, Thai and Chinese favourites.
It’s “unorthodox” take on East Asian dishes will be available at the Northern Monk site from Thursday, September 26.
Chris Hargroves, Yuzu CEO, said: "We can't wait to get started with the team at Northern Monk, the venue has always been a favourite of mine and we couldn't turn down the opportunity to take on the kitchen.
“We have had a presence in the city since 2022 and we can't wait to make the Northern Market our new home"
Yuzu Street Food is joining favourites Falafel Guys, Big Buns and Six Slice along with Northern Monk’s 10 tap lines at the Grade II listed food hall, which is the second Leeds-based venue from local brewery Northern Monk, opened its doors right opposite Leeds Town Hall in late 2023.
Hannah Butterfield, general manager at Northern Market, said: “Though we know it’ll be an extremely large gap to fill, we can’t thank Bastards Bistro enough for providing Leeds with one of the most delectable and varied menus this region has tasted.
“Wherever they venture next they will surely succeed. That being said, Yuzu are eager to delight just as many street food enthusiasts as the previous tenants once we move into the iconic Northern Market and we can't wait to welcome them!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.