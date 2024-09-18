Northern Market Leeds: Yorkshire-based Yuzu Street Food opens kitchen at popular city centre food hall

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Yorkshire-based street food kitchen is the latest to open up shop in a popular food hall in Leeds city centre.

Yuzu Street Food has announced that it has taken up residency inside the Northern Market beer and food hall on Great George Street.

Replacing the departing Lucky Snake, the Yorkshire-based company promises to serve up dishes using the best quality local ingredients that “look as exceptional as they taste”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Yuzu Street Food will open its kitchen at the Northern Market in Leeds on September 26.Yuzu Street Food will open its kitchen at the Northern Market in Leeds on September 26.
Yuzu Street Food will open its kitchen at the Northern Market in Leeds on September 26. | Northern Market/Yuzu

The new kitchen offers a menu brimming with flavours and inspiration from Japanese, Korean, Thai and Chinese favourites.

It’s “unorthodox” take on East Asian dishes will be available at the Northern Monk site from Thursday, September 26.

Chris Hargroves, Yuzu CEO, said: "We can't wait to get started with the team at Northern Monk, the venue has always been a favourite of mine and we couldn't turn down the opportunity to take on the kitchen.

“We have had a presence in the city since 2022 and we can't wait to make the Northern Market our new home" 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yuzu Street Food is joining favourites Falafel Guys, Big Buns and Six Slice along with Northern Monk’s 10 tap lines at the Grade II listed food hall, which is the second Leeds-based venue from local brewery Northern Monk, opened its doors right opposite Leeds Town Hall in late 2023.

Hannah Butterfield, general manager at Northern Market, said: “Though we know it’ll be an extremely large gap to fill, we can’t thank Bastards Bistro enough for providing Leeds with one of the most delectable and varied menus this region has tasted.

“Wherever they venture next they will surely succeed. That being said, Yuzu are eager to delight just as many street food enthusiasts as the previous tenants once we move into the iconic Northern Market and we can't wait to welcome them!” 

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:FoodResidencyBeerYorkshireLeedsThai

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.