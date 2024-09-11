Raise your steins high, because Oktoberfest is just around the corner.

The worlds largest “Volksfest” is back in Leeds this month with a number of events celebrating everything Bavarian.

While far away from the southern German state where the Oktoberfest festivities originates, venues including The Northern Market and The Old Woollen are hosting a weekend-long beer bash.

Oktoberfest is coming Northern Market and Old Woollen (pictured) at the end of September. | Steve Riding

At The Northern Market, a vibrant celebration that captures the essence of Bavarian culture and tradition.

For one weekend in September, the market will be turning into a bierkeller with a live brass band, a full range of German beers sold by the stein, and German-inspired dished from Falafel Guys and Bastards Bistro.

Oktoberfest will take over the venue on Great George Street from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29, with live music on the Friday.

Tickets for the Friday can be purchased via Universe, and will set you back between £3.78 and £10.80.

Meanwhile, The Old Woollen at Farsley’s Sunny Bank Mills is hosting three sessions, including one family session.

The Big Bavarian Beer Bash offers a weekend of entertainment and Oompah spectacle provided by The Jager Maestros Oompah Band.

Enjoy a free stein on arrival, before digging into a range of tasty beers from Hofbrau, straight from Munich. Farsley Fire & Smoke will also be there serving Bratwurst and Currywurst.

The Big Bavarian Beer Bash is taking place on Friday, September 27 at 6pm and Saturday, September 28 at 1pm, and tickets can be purchased here.

A family friendly session will also be held at the venue on Sunday, September 29 at noon.

Prost!